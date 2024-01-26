Rents hit peak at $611 per week in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

RISING rental prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have reached peak levels.
A new report from CoreLogic this week showed the median weekly rent had climbed to $611, which was above the national median rent value of $601 per week.
Despite reaching record highs, the report showed the rate of 12-month rental growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had slowed.
The value of homes in regional coastal towns was the subject of another report from CoreLogic this week.
Port Stephens has emerged as the top coastal market for dwelling value growth in regional NSW since COVID, according to the analysis.
Homes in three suburbs of Port Stephens experienced the biggest price gains across the state from March 2020, up more than 60 per cent.
If you dream of living near the coast, check out this listing in Redhead that recently hit the market.
Two side-by-side properties less than 200 metres from Redhead Beach are being offered for sale in one line, spanning a combined total of 1639 square metres.
Selling agent Cveta Kolarovski described the listing as a rare opportunity to secure a substantial parcel close to the beach in one of Lake Macquarie's most sought-after suburbs.
Two years after it was sold to a group of local investors, the historic old Bank of New South Wales in Branxton is back on the market.
It was transformed into luxury short-term accommodation following an extensive renovation and makeover.
Take a look inside the former bank here.
An abandoned and dilapidated theatre in Morpeth could soon be set for a new lease of life.
The Astor Theatre is on the market more than 50 years after the last film was screened in the circa 1856 building, with a guide of $800,000.
Read more about who is showing interest in the property here.
If you consider yourself as a DIY expert, check out this quirky property listed for sale in Wollombi.
The property includes an unfinished house that the owner has spent decades building piece by piece using recycled materials and handmade mud bricks.
Take a look inside here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
