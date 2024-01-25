Crowds gather to 'be proud and appreciate cultural connection' at Ngarrama

AN IMPRESSIVE spread of picnic blankets covered King Edward Park on Thursday evening for the third annual Ngarrama event.
Thousands came together to engage in meaningful reconciliation through truth-telling, performances, song, and historical acceptance.
Held each year on January 25, Ngarrama aims to consider traditional life before 1788 and was inspired by Sydney's Vigil at Barangaroo.
The word Ngarrama translates to 'sit, listen, and know' and Quirindi native Alex Griffiths, who now lives in Newcastle said the event was a day of marking for him.
"I'm here because I like to think of it as a marking. It marks another year," he said.
He said it was great to be among cultural connection and he enjoyed sharing that with his daughter and granddaughter.
"They're hungry for it and love it [their culture] he said.
"They teach me more ... I learn more from them than anyone else. They tell me it's alright, it's proud to be black."
Shahnee Widders from Anaiwan country near Armidale had her family set up front row with her mum, sister-in-law and all of the kids.
"It's so important to be here gathering with families and the community and experiencing culture," she said.
Charlotte Ledoux-Jones and Lachlan Alderson had never been to anything like Ngarrama and said it was good to experience it.
"It's so important to acknowledge Indigenous culture and it's a really nice like gesture as an alternative to Australia Day," Ms Ledoux-Jones said.
Visiting from the South Coast Greg Wellington said it was interesting to see what events are held around Australia Day.
"I'm here to see what is actually happening because down home we have different things," he said.
"This is part of knowing who came before us and the history of the place and the people here on whose country we stand on."
University of Newcastle reconciliation partner Loren Collyer was expecting a 5000 crowd turnout following on from last year and said it was a change to bring the community together in the spirit of reconciliation.
"Last year was a difficult year for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. This brings joy, and a lot of hope that there's a lot of people out there that want to share our stories and be a part of this," she said.
