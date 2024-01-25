Newcastle Herald
Buying time: Jets appeal for patience during sales process

By Robert Dillon
January 25 2024 - 6:00pm
THE process of selling the Newcastle Jets has dragged on for at least a month longer than originally anticipated, prompting executive chairman Shane Mattiske to email the club's members on Thursday, asking them to remain patient.

