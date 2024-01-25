Buying time: Jets appeal for patience during sales process

THE process of selling the Newcastle Jets has dragged on for at least a month longer than originally anticipated, prompting executive chairman Shane Mattiske to email the club's members on Thursday, asking them to remain patient.
The Jets, who have been under caretaker ownership for the past three years, were officially put on the market in October and have subsequently been linked to an Italian billionaire, Danilo Iervolino, who also owns Serie A club Salernitana.
At the time the search for a new owner kicked off, the firm commissioned to broker the deal predicted the franchise would be sold "prior to Christmas, so the Jets can enter 2024 with new ownership and a long-term vision for sustained success".
But three months on, whatever progress has been made in negotiations remains a closely guarded secret, possibly because of the farcical situation late last year, when Australian Professional Leagues officials announced they had found a new owner for Perth Glory, only to terminate the proposed takeover weeks later.
In his email on Thursday, Mattiske told members: "On new ownership, this is clearly top of mind for the club.
"Our progress is positive and we are confident of having this finalised soon.
"I know many of you are anxious to know more, however the simple point is that the process is confidential, and we will announce it at the appropriate time."
Mattiske suggested that players are not immune to the ongoing uncertainty.
"Speculation becomes a distraction for our players, and the focus for the club needs to be six points [for both teams] each weekend," he said.
"Please respect our playing group and support them during this period. I look forward to being able to provide more information to you when I can, and I am confident of a very positive new era for the Jets."
If and when the new owner, or owners, are confirmed, one of their immediate tasks will be to find a replacement for Gary van Egmond, the former A-League Women and academy coach who quit his posts last week to accept a job in China.
"This will be properly considered - and no doubt will include some input from the potential incoming owners of the club," Mattiske said.
Meanwhile, the Jets were awaiting the results of scans after veteran import Carl Jenkinson suffered a groin injury in the opening minutes of Wednesday's 3-1 win against Brisbane. Making his first starting appearance in 10 games, the former Premier League defender made for a forlorn sight as he limped back to the dressing rooms.
"He went into a challenge and his leg got caught in an unorthodox position," Jets coach Rob Stanton said.
"He just felt a little pop in his groin.
"To be fair to Jenko, he's been really good in training. He's been training hard and I feel sorry for him, because he's been patient, for a mature player and a guy who's played professionally at some of the best clubs in England.
"I feel for him, to be honest, because he looked ready to go and he deserved his start."
Jenkinson's injury is likely to result in another veteran, Jason Hoffman, winning a recall in Saturday's clash with Wellington at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"Hoffy will probably just clean swap now and come in for him," Stanton said.
"Hopefully he'll be all right to do a role as well."
