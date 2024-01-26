Caoimhe Bray's run of form in Hobart leads to national cricket honours

Caoimhe Bray has continued to assert herself as one of the country's most promising talents with a stand-out performance as NSW Country captain at the Australian under-16 female championships in Hobart.
The 14-year-old all-rounder accumulated 315 runs at an average of 52.5 during the week-long carnival, which concluded on Thursday, to be named batter of the tournament and earn selection in team of the tournament.
Bray, who is from Denman but has just relocated to Newcastle due to her sporting commitments in cricket and soccer, opened the championships with 51 not out and 68 not out on day one then closed the tournament with knocks of 110 and 47.
"I definitely wasn't expecting it to turn out that well," Bray told the Newcastle Herald from Hobart on Friday.
"It was a little bit inconsistent at some points but I got a few big runs in there. The first few days and the last few days really helped me out."
The national carnival, which comprised a mix of T20s and one-day matches, came after Bray had also represented NSW Country at the Australian under-19 titles in Brisbane in December.
The multi-sport talent, who is a trainee goalkeeper with the Newcastle Jets and attended a Junior Matildas (under 17) camp in November, plays for Newcastle City in the Newcastle senior and junior cricket competitions as well as Greater Hunter Coast in NSW Premier Cricket's Brewer Shield (under 18).
Also in the NSW Country side, which finished third at the national titles behind winners Victoria Metro and NSW Metro, were Newcastle trio Sophie Clune, Molly Dare and Felicity Wharton, Thornton's Monique Krake and Port Macquarie's Lane Jordan.
Dare, Wharton, Krake and Jordan also play Brewer Shield for competition leaders Greater Hunter Coast, who host Bankstown at Townson Oval on Sunday (10am).
