Lions hunt total on day two as run towards NDCA finals starts early

MEREWETHER are simply focused on the 190 required on Saturday.
Without those runs the Lions' chances of climbing the ladder, finishing inside the top four and qualifying for semis won't disappear, but could fade somewhat approaching the back end of the regular season.
With them there's no guarantees either, simply another step along the path to giving themselves every opportunity of vying for the title.
"If we win all our games [from here on in] and don't make the semis, then unfortunately that's the price we pay for a poor start to the year," Merewether captain Josh Geary told the Newcastle Herald.
The Lions are due to resume at 0-19 at Harker Oval after dismissing Wests for 208 on day one of the round-10 fixture.
On a three-match winning streak and having collected 34 points so far, they rank sixth on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
Sitting in the rungs directly above them are Stockton (48 points), Wallsend (41) and Cardiff-Boolaroo (39), who all defend targets on day two.
Stockton declared 7-320 at Lynn Oval and Waratah-Mayfield are 0-1 in reply, Wallsend (240) have a lead of 199 to play with against visitors Belmont (1-41) while CBs (6-275) will try and keep Hamilton-Wickham at bay at Passmore Oval.
Geary hopes Merewether can get the job done.
"It's very gettable there. Not a lot on offer in the wicket but the outfield's a bit on the slow side," he said.
"If you want to hit a boundary along the ground you've pretty well got to go straight and down the hills, square you've really got to hit it really well."
Geary lamented a missed chance for Merewether on Rosellas centurion and former teammate Zac McGuigan (122), who scored more than half of the home side's total.
"It was a genuine sitter and he was only on about 30. It would've been really handy, especially with how other results have gone the last couple of weeks," he said.
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms was confident all-rounder Daniel Chillingworth would be fit to bowl his leg-spinners when a top-of-the-table clash continues on Saturday despite experiencing groin issues midweek.
Arms said "he's just sore" having batted last weekend and followed by back-to-back T20 Summer Bash wins, featuring a final replay with defending champions the Pumas (Hamwicks) at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
Second-placed Charlestown (50) posted 254 at Kahibah Oval with leaders City (54) starting 0-9 on day two. Just four points separate them on the overall standings.
"You don't lose too many games with 254 at Kahibah, but they've obviously got a good line-up and we've got to be at our best to beat them," Arms said.
"It's just a matter of bowling well, staying patient and taking our chances when they come."
University are eight wickets away from an outright result at Ron Hill Oval with Toronto already 2-34 in their second innings and still trailing by 170 runs.
Rhythm Singh (19 not out) and Chad Mackey (4 not out) will be out in the middle for winless Toronto, who were initially bundled out for 102 midway through day one.
