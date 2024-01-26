Australian Bloodstock's Gold Trip, Ashrun remain on track for Melbourne Cup

AUSTRALIAN Bloodstock's Luke Murrell says Gold Trip and Ashrun remain "100 per cent" on track for another Melbourne Cup tilt in 2024 despite a slightly delayed return to racing.
The co-director of the Hunter-based syndicate confirmed with the Newcastle Herald on Friday that plans for the pair, who last ran together at Flemington in November, lay a bit further down the line.
Nominations for Saturday's meeting at Moonee Valley, where they both galloped for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace during the week, ultimately weren't accepted.
Murrell says seven-year-old horse Gold Trip, a Melbourne Cup champion in 2022 and 17th last year, will likely target the group 1 Australia Cup (2000m) at Flemington on March 30.
He feels like eight-year-old gelding Ashrun, most recently fourth in the Melbourne Cup three years after finishing 10th on debut in 2020, may be back next month before eyeing The Championships during Sydney's autumn carnival.
"Ashrun will be three weeks away before he runs again. If we can get him there he'll probably run a Sydney Cup, which would be his grand final this preparation," Murrell said.
"Gold Trip stays down there [Victoria] more than likely and go to an Australia Cup, which is 2000 metres at Flemington. He doesn't go that well up in Sydney and seems to like that direction so stick to that."
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has runners in feature races across two states on Saturday - Ucalledit in the listed Carrington Stakes (1400m) at Randwick and Kinloch in the Sunshine Coast Cup (1400m) at Caloundra.
Scone trainer Rod Northam, who prepared five winners in the last week, has Syrian Star in the Highway Handicap (1200m).
