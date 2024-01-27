Knights NRLW players keen to play in Queensland competition

SOME of Newcastle's NRLW players could feature in Queensland's upcoming state competition in order to get some game time ahead of next season and the Women's State of Origin series.
Knights football director Peter Parr confirmed on Friday that multiple players had expressed interest in linking up with BMD Premiership sides and the club was assessing their requests.
There has been a void created in the women's calendar for NSW-based players after the state's Harvey Norman Premiership was moved from a standalone competition early in the year to align with the NRLW season, effectively becoming a proper reserve grade.
The NSW and Queensland state competitions previously ran at much the same time, and most NRLW players usually had a run in one or the other.
But Queensland's BMD Premiership begins on March 2, while the NRLW and NSW Women's Premiership doesn't kick-off until late July.
Complicating the stituation even further is the fact that the Women's Origin series is played entirely before the NRLW season.
The series, which players criticised the scheduling of last year, starts with a May 16 opener in Townsville and concludes in Brisbane on June 27. Newcastle hosts the second match on June 6.
"A few of the girls have made requests to play up in Queensland," Parr said.
"We're not against them playing in another competition earlier in the year, but there will be some caveats that we require from the player and the club they could potentially play for.
"We think we'll have that sorted out in the next week.
"For those who would like to do that, we're supportive of them playing football."
NSW-based players are likely to be sought after by Queensland state sides given the BMD Premiership has expanded from eight to 10 teams this season, after the addition of Sunshine Coast Falcons and Western Clydesdales.
They join Brisbane Tigers, Burleigh Bears, Central Queensland Capras, Mackay Cutters, Norths Devils, Souths Logan Magpies, Tweed Seagulls and Wynnum Manly Seagulls.
Northern Pride and Ipswich Jets are due to be added in 2025, and the Townsville Blackhawks and Redcliffe Dolphins in 2026.
Parr said he wasn't yet able to speak about which players were likely to feature, but said there had been a "mixture" express interest including a couple of "top-liners".
The Knights had three Origin representatives in 2023, including Jesse Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale (NSW) and Tamika Upton (Queensland). Caitlan Johnston and Hannah Southwell have previously represented NSW.
Upton, who hails from Central Queensland, played for the Rockhampton-based Capras in 2022 ahead of her first season at the Knights.
Parr also didn't rule out players potentially featuring in the Newcastle Rugby League women's competition, which begins late April.
