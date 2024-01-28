Chris Isaak to headline A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen in April

Vika and Linda's music is a celebration of rock, country, gospel, reggae, R&B, soul and blues, and pays tribute to their rich Tongan heritage. They scored their first number one album in 2020 with their anthology Akilotoa and, just three months later, their gospel collection, Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso), debuted at number two. In 2021 they released The Wait, their first album of original material in 19 years. The duo have been nominated for six ARIA awards and in 2022 they were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service to the performing arts.