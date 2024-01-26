'Oi, oi, oi': Australia Day celebrated with surf, stumps and a schooey

A SUNNY scorcher, snags sizzling on the barbie, thongs hurtling through the air and sticky lamington fingers were a surefire sign the city's Australia Day celebrations were well under way.
While some busted out the camp chairs, cracked open a tinny and took refuge from the heat in the shade of a eucalypt, others threw on their togs and headed straight for the ocean.
At Bar Beach, Kristy Lewis along with Lexi Lewis, 10, Aria Lewis, 8 and Maddie McInnes, 9, had made the long drive from Dubbo to spend Australia Day at the beach.
"We do this every year, it's my favourite day of the year, it's always perfect for summer and a good atmosphere, we love it," Ms Lewis said.
"For me it's all about being together and having fun, we have the freedom to be able to go and do what we want, it's a cruisy, easy lifestyle."
Aria took a quick break from the boogie board, telling the Newcastle Herald one of her favourite things about Australia Day was seeing the flags everywhere and whacking on her themed hat.
"And we have parties at our house for Australia Day sometimes," she said.
Down at Speers Point, Naphtali Loloma and Isaac Pitman manned the barbecue while the rest of the family took the jet skis for a spin or busted a move to tunes blaring from the trusty portable speaker.
Some of them had travelled from as far as Blacktown to escape Sydney's hustle and bustle and claim a good spot by the water at 7am.
"We've got a barbecue, we're celebrating Australia Day, we're going to do it every year now because we love Australia," Mr Loloma said.
"We've got the jet skis and the boat - we love Australia.
"It's given us opportunities, we like the diversity and multiculturalism and the freedom to celebrate."
Not far from there, Valentine Lions Club members dished out lamingtons while locals drank cordial from styrofoam cups and the kids sprinted between wickets.
Club vice president Dawn Lambert said the annual event started off small in 2001, and had grown to become a regular fixture on the local calendar.
"I still enjoy doing this, there's a community spirit, people don't come out for a lot of things but they do come to this," she said.
"It brings the community out, brings people together, and to see these kids playing cricket with their families, it's just a fun thing."
Mrs Lambert said that for her, Australia Day was about celebrating fellowship and camaraderie, and said she was thankful for the support of the community who had made donations at the event.
At Harrigan's Cameron Park, Jo Holdsworth and Damon Morris cheered on as yabbies raced each other over the finish line.
The Belmont locals had spent the morning at home before heading out to celebrate Australia Day.
"I love what it stands for, there's an Australian atmosphere and I love my country," Ms Holdsworth said.
Inside, Scott Palmer, Scott Jackson and Mick Ling had a few schooners dressed as characters from the Paul Hogan Show.
"I wanted to come as Leo Wanker but I couldn't because it's such a hot day, I couldn't have the overalls on," Mr Palmer said.
"But today's a good day to get together and celebrate, we're proud to wear the flag and acknowledge we're Australian.
"We understand the backlash around it all but you know what, pick another day and we're happy to celebrate that day."
