Day of reflection as protesters hope for future without division

Two hundred and thirty six years after Europeans began to settle in Australia, the country's First Nations people continue to "suffer the consequences of that invasion", Awabakal and Geawegal Elder Tracey Hanshaw says.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Hundreds took part in a reflection walk to Foreshore Park in Mulubinba (Newcastle) on Friday to recognise January 26 as a "day of mourning" and celebration of Indigenous Australian culture, as part of the inaugural AwabaMi Festival.
The family event, organised by Justice Aunties, was a chance to think about Australia's First Nations history through speeches, stories, dance and song.
The failed Voice referendum, voted down only a few months ago, loomed large at this year's "Invasion Day" event.
"In 2023, on October 14, 58 per cent of this country voted to say that they didn't want to recognise my people in their own country," Aunty Tracey said.
"They caused the division and they don't want to recognise the 236 years of division caused to my people through massacres, murders, stolen children, stolen language, and destroyed cultural heritage.
"I stand here to tell you the referendum [result] was no surprise to me. I expected it because for six decades, I haven't been welcome in my own country. What did surprise me about the referendum was that 42 per cent ... said 'yes', they said 'we will walk with you'."
Aunty Tracey said First Nations culture was based on "love and sharing" and it was "time to say 'no more'" to hurt, shame, sadness, and racism.
"It's alright, we've got this 42 per cent [who voted 'yes'] as allies," she said.
"Today is about us all coming together and saying 'the future is going to be OK'."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said the resilience of Indigenous Australian people stood out to him in what he described as a "tough 12 months" for many people.
"We all know that reconciliation has many bumps," he said.
"But we must stay on track and keep pushing forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.