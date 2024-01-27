Ryan Callinan set to begin 2024 Championship Tour campaign

Ryan Callinan came as close as he ever has to winning a Championship Tour event in 2023. The Merewether surfer finished a career-best 10th overall for the year as well.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But Callinan's clubmate Jackson Baker - ahead of the World Surf League's first CT event in Hawaii, which could begin Monday - believes the 31-year-old is poised to reach new heights in 2024.
"I'll say it - I reckon he is going to have his best year yet, 100 per cent," Baker said ahead of the Pipe Pro.
"He has had a couple of those downfall years where he has fallen off [the tour] like myself and stuff like that, but the work I see him put in, in the gym and the surfing I've seen when we're just surfing day to day, I can't see why he doesn't go another top-10 year, if not even higher.
"I feel like he is a final-five [surfer]. He has got the talent and grit and determination to do it. I wouldn't be surprised to see him there come year's end."
The goofy-footer is embarking on his sixth campaign as a tour-qualified surfer, and Baker reckons a maiden CT-event victory is "not too far away". "I don't know when, but it's on the way, that's for sure," he said.
Baker, who dropped off the CT last year and narrowly missed out on re-qualifying, has spent much of the summer with Callinan. They have the same conditioner - Adam Trypas - and have spent countless hours in the water.
Desperate to get back on tour himself in 2025, he has tried to match Callinan's training intensity despite having a far longer off-season. The Challenger Series doesn't begin until late April.
"He has always been like that, he has always been a super-hard worker," Baker said.
"And sometimes you can work as hard as you want, and things don't play out, but I feel like ... now's his time.
"I believe in him, the whole community of Merewether believes in him, so I hope to see him do well. That will fire me up as well."
Callinan could surf at Pipeline as early as Monday (AEDT).
In heat eight of the opening round, he faces South African veteran Jordy Smith and Portugal's Frederico Morais.
Callinan has made the round-of-16 at Pipeline four times, but is yet to crack the quarter-finals.
"If he can shake that little curse, he'll be cruising," Baker said.
"I've always seen Ryan as a really good Pipe and back-door surfer, and his free-surf stuff is always incredible over there.
"I feel like this is the year, with the waves I've seen leading up with the forecast, Ryan will have a good crack.
"If he is going to have this year that I think he will have, I feel like he will start really, really well in Hawaii."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.