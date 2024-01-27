Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan set to begin 2024 Championship Tour campaign

MM
By Max McKinney
January 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan begins his 2024 Championship Tour campaign at the Pipe Pro in Hawaii next week. Picture by World Surf League
Ryan Callinan begins his 2024 Championship Tour campaign at the Pipe Pro in Hawaii next week. Picture by World Surf League

Ryan Callinan came as close as he ever has to winning a Championship Tour event in 2023. The Merewether surfer finished a career-best 10th overall for the year as well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.