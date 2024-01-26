Drink drivers, speed demons: what police have seen in road operation

POLICE have breath tested almost 25,000 drivers across the state on the first day of the long weekend road operation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Drink driving charges were dished out to 32 people, including a P-plate driver in the Hunter who was allegedly caught over the limit after crashing into two cars on the New England Highway yesterday.
Operation Australia Day 2024 was launched at midnight on Thursday, January 25.
In the first 24 hours of the operation, NSW Police said there had been three fatalities on the state's roads.
There were 740 infringements issued for speed, 47 for seatbelt offences and 86 for mobile phones.
Police have breath tested 24,709 and have also been carrying out random drug tests.
A 20-year-old man on his P-plates will have to front court in March accused of two cashes involving the ute he was allegedly driving along the New England Highway on Australia Day eve.
Emergency services were called shortly before 7pm to reports a ute had struck the rear of a Lexus at the Thomas Street intersection at Muswellbrook.
Police were told the driver fled the scene.
A short time later police allege the ute collided with the left side of a stationary Mazda further along the New England Highway.
The 20-year-old allegedly kept driving before his car hit a gutter and came to a stop on John Howe Circuit.
The driver of the Mazda followed the ute and exchanged details with the driver before calling the authorities.
Police allege the man blew 0.278 - more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit - when he was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.
P-plate drivers cannot have any alcohol in their system while behind the wheel.
He was charged with high-range drink driving, and failing to give details after a crash.
His licence was suspended.
He was granted strict bail.
Meanwhile in Sydney a 31-year-old female driver has been charged with drink driving and hit with a speeding fine after she was allegedly recorded travelling at 137 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone on the M4.
Her licence was immediately suspended.
The Australia Day long-weekend road safety campaign is continuing with a high-visibility proactive policing strategy in force targeting fatigue, speeding and drink and drug-affected drivers.
Double demerits are in force until midnight on Sunday, January 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.