Heatwave: Hunter cracks 40 degrees, Newcastle inches close

THE NEWCASTLE weather station at Nobbys was inching close to 40 degrees on Friday afternoon as a heatwave brought sweltering weather to the region.
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) data showed it was a scorching 39.4 degrees at the city's weather station at 3.10pm on January 26.
It hasn't been that hot at Nobbys since November 2020, when 40.6 was recorded on the 29th.
Williamtown had soared to 40.3 degrees by the same time, Cessnock was at 41.1 defrees, Cooranbong at Lake Macquarie was at 39.6, Tocal was 40.5 and it was 39.5 at Singleton.
By 3.50pm, it was 40.9 at Maitland.
Newcastle remained under a heatwave warning for Australia Day.
Nobbys weather station recorded a high of 39.2 degrees on Thursday, January 25. Last January, there was not a single day that cracked into the 30s.
The Greater Hunter area was under an extreme fire danger warning on Friday with a total fire ban in place, but it is set to drop back to moderate on Saturday.
Beaches in Newcastle were packed - while others chose to stay indoors in air conditioning - which kept life savers on their toes.
A cool change is set to sweep through and bring relief in the Newcastle area this afternoon.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening, which could be severe, according to the BOM.
Saturday has a top temperature of just 26 degrees forecast, and 28 on Sunday.
HEAT ADVICE:
