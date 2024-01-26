Kurt Gidley's 'Aussie Dingoes' take bragging rights at Beach 5s

The inflatable field perimeter was almost gone with the wind but ultimately it was the players who blew away the spectators at the Beach 5s at Nobbys beach on Friday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Back for a fourth year on Australia Day, the long-weekend footy festival kicked off on Australia Day with two matches between an 'Aussie Dingoes' side led by former Knights skipper Kurt Gidley and an 'All Nations Legends' team headed up by former Hunter rugby player Sione Finefeuiaki.
Gidley's team, featuring the likes of former NRL players Chris Houston, Robbie Rochow and Chris Adams, ultimately walked away with bragging rights after two close contests.
"There's nothing better than lifting silverware," Gidley said.
"It was really fun, most important part, and no injuries - everyone came through unscathed.
"A good turnout and it's awesome to support Sione's Foundation and the Mark Hughes Foundation, and to have such a great event in God's country - Newcastle."
Gidley joked the wind made it easier following intense heat during the day, but organisers almost had to cancel the event after strong winds ripped across the beach mid-afternoon.
They proceeded despite the conditions and spectators were encouraged to lay on the inflatable field perimeter to ensure it didn't blow away.
Local teams will take to the sand across Saturday and Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.