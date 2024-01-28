Topics: Pride of the Hunter, the Koalas march into four decades

Picture the scene: The drum major steps forward in full regalia. The tangerine ostrich feather cascading from the regulation slouch hat (homage to the Hunter's connection to the renowned Light Horse regiment) matches the jackets on the swelling band at his back. The vibrant colour represents the Hunter's setting sun; the black pants, a nod to the region's major resource export.
The major collects his mace, and the band strikes up. First: a rousing, thumping beat from the drum line lays the foundation, then the brass. The flags go up, and finally the woodwinds and then the whole ensemble begins moving in perfect coordination.
There's nothing quite like the spectacle of a marching band. And the Hunter's own Marching Koalas have spent decades honing their craft to a fine art.
The band was formed in 1982 after a visit from the high school marching band from Newcastle's sister city of Arcadia in California. The Apaches from Acadia High School inspired the local set to form their own band in the American style and they have spent the past four decades touring the world in a showcase of skill.
In 1984, 40 years ago, the local band was invited to the Californian New Year's tradition of the Rose Bowl Parade - a 5.5 mile marching explosion of colour along Colorado Boulevard at Pasadena, featuring floral floats, equestrian units, and the pride of marching bands from far and wide.
Dylan McElhone joined the band as a saxophonist in 2009 and played for four years before he became the ensemble's drum major. In 2020, he retired from the front lines, but has since returned as the musical co-director, a role shared with fellow musician Samantha Wong.
In major's double sash, Mr McElhone led the band into the roar of the Calgary Stampede and for the Rose Parade among a handful of overseas engagements, and described it as one of the greatest experiences he has ever had.
"You just get this overwhelming sense of achievement and overly proud for what you're a part of," he said.
The Koalas performed for King Charles, then the Prince of Wales in 1983, and have toured both sides of the Atlantic, New Zealand, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Canada, and flew the home flag during Australia's bicentenary celebrations in 1988.
In 2018, the band returned to Pasadena for the 129th Rose Parade for the 35th anniversary of their first visit. More than 2000 children have donned the orange uniform over the years and many past players hold the band in a special esteem well into their careers.
Earlier this month, a former member reached out to the Newcastle Herald's Topics desk and said that the band was a vital milestone in establishing her career. Dr Ingrid Pearson, an accomplished clarinettist and now a noted researcher and scholar of historical and contemporary performance practices, said the band had changed many lives over its time.
"I'm not one to blow my own trumpet (not least because I'm a clarinettist!)," she wrote. "But the Koalas ... were absolutely vital milestones in helping me to establish my career."
