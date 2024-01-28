Topics: Pride of the Hunter, the Koalas march into four decades

Newcastle Herald
Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
January 29 2024 - 9:00am
This year marks four decades since the Marching Koalas' first tour abroad after they were formed following a visit from Newcastle's sister city high school marching band, the Apaches, from Arcadia.
Picture the scene: The drum major steps forward in full regalia. The tangerine ostrich feather cascading from the regulation slouch hat (homage to the Hunter's connection to the renowned Light Horse regiment) matches the jackets on the swelling band at his back. The vibrant colour represents the Hunter's setting sun; the black pants, a nod to the region's major resource export.

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

