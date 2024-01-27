Sporting Declaration: Cricket stadium should be No.1 priority

Sporting Declaration was probably always destined to become a cricket tragic, given that my father played at a decent level (raising the obvious question of whether this columnist was actually adopted).
But my fate was inexorably sealed on the date of January 7, 1976 - the day I made my first pilgrimage to the SCG, to watch the fourth Test in the series between Australia and West Indies.
I was only a wide-eyed kid, so the memories are sketchy but cherished.
Standing on tiptoes on the hill, surrounded by blokes straddling eskies full of ice and as many KB cans as they could cram in.
Icons of the game such as the Chappells, Rod Marsh, Jeff Thomson, Viv Richards, Michael Holding, Clive Lloyd and Newcastle's own Gary Gilmour, players I had seen only on our black-and-white TV set, suddenly live and in full colour and real.
Thommo, wearing a magnificent terry-towelling hat, leaning with his back on the picket fence to take a legitimate catch. No boundary ropes in those days, nor any need to toss the pill back infield.
A random punter in the crowd offering me some hot chips, only to discover they had been booby-trapped with vinegar.
My younger brother becoming so weary that Dad snuck us up into the back row of one of those old-school grandstands, long since relocated to North Sydney Oval, and using a newspaper as a makeshift mattress so that he could have a kip.
It was another world, a bygone era, but I was hooked and have returned many times since to watch memorable moments such as Brian Lara's 275, Shane Warne's 300th Test wicket, and the first one-day international centuries of Adam Gilchrist and Glenn Maxwell's respective careers.
There is no doubt that a trip to the SCG to watch a day's cricket is special, spiritual, and if you haven't done it, then in my opinion you haven't really lived.
I've been back twice this month to visit the grand old lady, firstly for the third Test against Pakistan, then midweek for the decider of the Big Bash League.
Prior to that, however, I realised such outings had been few and far between, for quite some time.
Partly that's been because of COVID, and also the overwhelming dominance of Australia in their own backyard, against substandard touring teams.
But the main reason, I'd suggest, is the travel involved and the inevitable long, long days. We caught the train to the recent Test match, which meant being at Broadmeadow station before 6am. For the BBL final, I was lucky enough to grab a lift, but we still didn't get home until 2am. It takes a lot of commitment, especially when it is so easy to kick back and watch from the sofa.
And, to cut a long ramble short, let's get to the point of all this.
How good would it be if Newcastle had a venue capable of hosting elite-level cricket?
It's been nine years now since they played a Sheffield Shield match here, let alone a BBL fixture or an international.
Despite council spending $8 million to upgrade No.1 Sportsground, it still doesn't meet modern-day requirements.
Plans have been submitted for a further $3.6 million in improvements, but who knows if that will tick all the boxes?
What we desperately need at No.1 Sportsground is a proper grandstand, I'd suggest at the northern end, to transform it into a stadium capable of accommodating marquee cricket and AFL matches.
I don't think that is too much to ask, given the billions of dollars being invested in taxpayer-funded facilities for professional sporting teams in and around Sydney.
I have no doubt if Newcastle had a cricket venue that could be used for BBL, one-day internationals or Test matches, the crowds would rival the Knights' attendances at McDonald Jones Stadium. Huge and passionate, in other words.
This is just a no-brainer, an issue that should have been prioritised long, long ago. It's time for the politicians to stop making excuses, and instead make it happen.
Oh, and did I mention basketball?
I have a good feeling about the Newcastle Knights this season, and that was reinforced by chance during the week.
After taking my dogs to a vet's appointment, I walked back to my car, parked next to McDonald's at Broadmeadow.
I cast an eye over towards the Knights' Centre of Excellence, to see if they were training, but there was nobody to be seen on their main pitch.
It was then I noticed a lone figure on one of the back fields, running some sort of circuits at a clip that made me break out in a lather of sweat, simply by watching.
The running style was familiar, and I soon realised it was none other than Newcastle's football manager Danny Buderus, who at the age of 45 still looks fit enough to be playing in the NRL, 10 seasons after he retired.
If Bedsy's day-to-day presence is not enough to inspire his modern-day counterparts, then I don't know what more can be done for them. A minute of watching him busting his backside in the midday heat was enough to motivate Sporting Declaration to go home and get some exercise of my own. Well, almost ...
For the playing group, the former Newcastle, NSW and Kangaroos skipper is living, breathing proof of where they can get to, if they are willing to pay the price.
The title of Buderus's autobiography - "Talent is not enough" - surely says it all.
There is no doubt the kid from Taree had some ability, as evidenced by his selection in the Australian Schoolboys side.
But it was his desire. will to win, mental toughness and work ethic that helped him become one of the all-time greats.
By all accounts, Newcastle's current players have been showing similar traits during the pre-season.
They're full of confidence after last season's 10-game winning streak and appearance in the finals.
They've proven to themselves they can beat good teams in high-pressure situations. Now they want to make it a habit, and the first step will be to hit the field in peak physical condition for round one.
And when the going gets tough, they shouldn't need to look too far for inspiration.
