Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Comment

Sporting Declaration: Cricket stadium should be No.1 priority

By Robert Dillon
January 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big-time cricket matches at No.1 Sportsground have always been well attended. Picture by Simone De Peak
Big-time cricket matches at No.1 Sportsground have always been well attended. Picture by Simone De Peak

Sporting Declaration was probably always destined to become a cricket tragic, given that my father played at a decent level (raising the obvious question of whether this columnist was actually adopted).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.