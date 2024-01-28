Asprey backs Uzziah to target Big Dance series after second Midway win

NEWCASTLE trainer Scott Aspery says a Big Dance qualifier isn't out of the question for Uzziah following a second Midway Handicap win in Sydney in the space of seven months.
The five-year-old gelding will now head for a spell, having travelled from midfield at the top of the straight and gaining the lead six wide inside the final 200 metres at Randwick on Saturday.
Uzziah, steered by apprentice Molly Bourke, stepped up to the mile distance after collecting a Midway benchmark 72 over 1400m at Rosehill on June 3.
"I'll give him four weeks off now. He's only had four runs this preparation but it's been a long preparation," Asprey told the Newcastle Herald.
"I had him doing seven weeks of trot-canter work before even starting three-quarter pace galloping, so it's been a while.
"Bringing him back, his benchmark will probably start getting up a bit high for the midways so likely look at those 78-rated races.
"It would be nice now that he's won over the mile, the South Grafton Cup is a Big Dance qualifier so that might be a target. If he can get qualified for the Big Dance, his benchmark might not be high enough for that but a Little Dance [consolation] would be a nice race for him to pick up."
Uzziah held off fellow Novocastrian horse Magnatear, prepared by Sam Kavanagh, while Jason Deamer's Decadent Take was fifth and stablemate Annulus sixth.
Uzziah has five wins and six placings from 18 career starts.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees enjoyed an interstate winner courtesy of Kinloch taking out the Sunshine Coast Cup at Caloundra on Saturday.
The six-year-old gelding made it back-to-back results by saluting in the listed feature over 1400m, just under a length clear with jockey Andrew Mallyon on board.
"I was just able to get a drag up and if you look at his win the other day - he was very effective sort of sucking up on the back of them, getting wide late and knuckling down," Mallyon told Sky Racing.
"He's always had the talent and I've been on him a couple of times when I haven't been able to get out, which is awfully frustrating.
"So it's bloody nice to get a nice win on him today and repay the faith of some loyal owners. Stoked to see this horse starting to show what he's always promised. He definitely deserves a black-type win."
Australian Bloodstock's Brave Mead held on for a group-3 victory at Caulfield late on Friday, Blake Shinn piloting the three-year-old colt home in the Manfred Stakes (1200m).
Brave Mead, prepared by parting Victoria pair Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, has now pocketed just over $522,000 prizemoney from 10 career starts, including four wins and five placings.
