Tour opener to fuel Baker's fire for 2025 return

Jackson Baker expects the first Championship Tour event this week to be a difficult watch from at home in Merewether but says it will only add extra fuel to his fire to re-qualify for 2025.
Baker will miss the World Surf League's opening CT contest - the Pipe Pro in Hawaii, which was due to begin on Tuesday - for the first time since debuting on the tour full-time in 2022.
The 26-year-old dropped off the CT mid-season last year and then fell agonisingly short of re-qualifying via the Challenger Series.
He finished 13th in the CS rankings, but was only a potential heat win away from climbing into the top-10 qualification zone.
The Merewether product was shattered to miss out after a round-of-16 loss at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil in October, and while those feelings linger, he has vowed to bounce back in 2024.
"The next coming days will probably be the hardest of them all, watching it all unfold and knowing that it's a new season and I'm not there," Baker said.
"But that just adds fuel to the fire. I've always used things like that to fire myself up.
"So as hard as it will be to watch, I'll be happy for my friends that are there, like Ryan [Callinan] and Jacob Willcox."
The second-tier Challenger Series that offers a path back to the CT doesn't begin until late April, making it a long off-season for Baker.
But he has kept busy in and out of the water, preferring not to take an extended break, and will surf in a few events in the first quarter of this year, including the Usher Cup that he and a Merewether Surfboard Club team competed in at Snapper Rocks last week.
"There's a few boardriders [events], I'll do a few of them with the club, but mostly for me it's just a good training routine," Baker said.
"I'll probably be between here and Lennox Head ... so I can go and prepare for Snapper [Rocks], which is the first Challenger [Series event].
"I think I'll do the [Central Coast Pro] at Avoca, which is part of the regional series and essentially doesn't count for me, but it will be great to surf some heats.
"And then, of course, I'll do Surfest ... which is always special to compete at home."
The event, in early March, could prove the perfect springboard for the regular-footer as he strives this year for a CT return.
"I believe I'll be back there in 2025," he said.
"I pretty much almost did it twice last season, so I don't see why with a bit of hard work ... I can't do it.
"I feel like now, with these six months off, I know wholeheartedly what I want out of my career and where I want to be."
