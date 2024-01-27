Missing Mannering Park man, last seen at Doyalson in early hours

Police have appealed for help to find 48-year-old Craig Wheatley, who was last seen in Doyalson at 3am on Friday.
Tuggerah Lakes Police are investigating the whereabouts of Mr Wheatley, of Mannering Park, a suburb on the southern shore of Lake Macquarie.
The police statement said he was "last seen at a licensed venue in Doyalson".
Doyalson RSL - also known as The Doylo - is the only licenced venue in that suburb.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for Craig due to his disappearance being out of character," a police statement said.
He was described as having a Caucasian appearance, about 190 centimetres tall, with grey hair and a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Police said he was known to spend time in the Watagans National Park and "may be travelling in a 2022 white Toyota Hilux Workmate with NSW registration EWG54C".
