Jets shot down as Mariners claim points and inaugural F3 Derby trophy

A clinical Central Coast Mariners beat the Newcastle Jets 2-0 at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday to claim a valuable three competition points in A-League Women and secure the inaugural F3 Derby trophy.
Chinese striker Wurigumula scored in the fourth minute from close range after the Mariners caught the Jets on the back foot with a quick restart following an injury interruption while Central Coast defender Faye Bryson received on-field treatment.
A long ball found Rola Badawiya in space on the right and the American forward rolled a ball inside to find Wurigumula, who had slipped in behind Jets centre-back Tash Prior, for a first-time finish.
The visitors doubled down in the 72nd minute when Tiarna Karambasis found an unmarked Paige Hayward on the edge of the Jets 18-yard box after a defensive breakdown by the hosts and the 28-year-old took a touch before beating goalkeeper Izzy Nino at the near post.
Karambasis was lucky to stay on the field after pulling Newcastle striker Sarina Bolden back and preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 38th minute, instead being issued a yellow card by referee Bec Mackie.
The Jets flew out of the blocks with striker Melina Ayres firing a shot just wide of the left post in the opening minute of play and created plenty of scoring opportunities but never really seemed to recover from conceding the early goal.
The hosts rushed their plays at time then held onto the ball for too long on other occasions.
Mariners goalkeeper Sarah Langman also proved impenetrable.
The Mariners shot-stopper got a hand to Mindy Barbieri's curling free kick in the 12th minute, wrapped up Bolden's 19th-minute on-target header and showed quick reflexes to deny Ayres from point-blank range in the 45th minute.
Bianca Galic hit the right post from the edge of the six-yard box for the visitors in the 18th minute after a goalmouth scramble.
The loudest cheer of the evening came when Matildas striker Kyah Simon took the field in the 83rd minute, replacing Mariners teammate Peta Trimis.
The match was the return leg of the inaugural F3 Derby trophy battle. The Jets took first blood, winning 1-0 at Gosford in round one but the Mariners sealed the trophy 2-1 across the two fiery exchanges.
Central Coast improved to 21 points and fifth place with the win while the Jets remained on 17 points, three adrift of the top six with eight games to play, but dropped to 10th spot by goal difference.
There was just one change to the starting side from Newcastle's heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Sydney FC in round 13 with attacking player Lara Gooch replacing defender Josie Wilson.
It was Ryan Campbell's first home game in charge after taking the reins following the departure of Gary van Egmond to take up a coaching position in China.
The Jets host Wellington next weekend in the first of three home games being played at Maitland Sportsground.
