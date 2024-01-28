Newcastle's Lachlan Wells claims national MVP award amid ABL finals series

NEWCASTLE pitcher Lachlan Wells has been awarded MVP of the Australian Baseball League (ABL) for season 2023-2024.
Philadelphia-bound Wells, who hails from the Belmont club, picked up the prize over the weekend on the back of performances for minor premiers Adelaide.
The left hander produced 63 strikeouts from 47.1 innings this campaign, with the Giants undefeated in games he started.
Wells was recently named in the Australian squad - alongside fellow Novocastrian, Adelaide teammate and another Phillies recruit Rixon Wingrove - to play two matches against Korean outfit Hanwha Eagles in Melbourne next month (February 17-18).
The ABL finals series got underway on Friday with both best-of-three semis now headed for a decider on Sunday night - Adelaide v Melbourne and Perth v Brisbane.
