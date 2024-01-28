Pedestrian, 41, hit by vehicle at Hamilton South

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital late on Friday night after being hit by an SUV at Hamilton South.
Police said the 41-year-old woman suffered head and pelvic injuries after the incident involving a Skoda Karoo on Stewart Avenue at about 10.50pm.
She was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Police said two children - an 11-year-old and a seven-year-old - were with the woman at the time but were not injured.
The Skoda driver, a 64-year-old woman, returned a negative result to a roadside breath test.
Police said she was continuing to help investigators with their inquiries.
They are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, which could help with the investigation, to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers.
Information can be given to police anonymously through the Crime Stoppers phone line (1800 333 000) or online reporting portal.
