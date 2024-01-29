Harbour swim's steep entry fee excludes many

I attended the Newcastle Australia Day harbour swim with a refugee friend from a landlocked country. He was keen to swim the harbour of his new hometown, but almost did not make it due to the prohibitive cost of $80 per person to swim from one side of the harbour to the other, a mere 700 metres.
I asked the Stockton SLSC organisers about the cost, but they did not seem to think it was high, despite having the support of the Port Waratah Coal Services.
Only the wealthiest could have afforded to swim, my friend had help from his friends.
I have swum many ocean and harbour swims and have never come across a registration fee this high, especially given the short distance of the swim.
On Saturday, the Nobbys to Newcastle swim took place; a 2 kilomtere swim at a registration with a graded fee, the highest of which was $50.
Is it too much to expect that next year's great harbour swim could be enjoyed by a larger number of people who are not prohibited by an insurmountable cost?
I want to thank the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, for the tax cuts we will have in July. But it will be already spent by all the government departments putting their prices up before we get the extra in tax cuts.
Transport is awaiting IPART to assess fare increases, Hunter Water has announced rate increases are coming. The excise on liquor has been announced, medical costs are rising and no doubt that other government and semi quasi departments will want their piece of the tax cuts.
Australia Post is increasing postage charges by a steep amount. Other government bodies will all want their share, so my rebate will be gone before I see it. I often see three different Auspost vehicles, plus the postman, in my street on most days
My superannuation and part pension will support a lot of different departments.
The noted British economist Maynard Keynes once remarked, speaking to a journalist." When circumstances and events change. You change. What do you do sir?" That is exactly when the Prime Minister has done. Adapted.
Please remember, everybody will be getting a tax cut. If you earn less than $150,000 a year you will be getting a cut. More than the projected Morrison model. If you earn more than a million a year you will still be getting a cut. Although not as much as legislated, as some of it will be taken off to alleviate the cost of living for those on less.
So remember, those on $150,000 or less, what the Opposition is proposing is that they take this money off you and give it to the 5 per cent wealthiest people in the country.
Please bear this in mind at the next election.
Nobody wants to be identified as a Nazi - with good reason
There is something bizarre about neo-Nazis disguised in black garb, "brandishing Australian flags" ("Balaclava-clad neo-Nazis storm train", Herald, 27/1).
The Melbourne vandals that cut up the bronze statue of Captain Cook were misguided, but so are the Australian neo-Nazis. Our forebears fought and died in WWII for these people and to stop the Nazi scourge. Dead WWII vets would roll over in their graves if they could see these Nazi scumbags.
Reply to Andrew Hirst ("Vox populi, vox dei - that's it", Letters, 27/1). Letting the American people decide who their next president will be is democracy at work, but to blame the Democrats for Donald Trump's legal woes is wrong.
Trump has been found civilly guilty of rape by a jury of his peers and is paying the price. He is charged with 91 felony crimes brought by four Grand Jury's of his peers, nothing to do with the Biden Administration.
It's called separation of powers.
The one thing that is true, is that if Trump is elected, that will be the end of democracy in the US. It won't be President Trump, it will be King Trump.
Congratulations to all the very worthy Australia Day Award recipients. My special thanks to Rod Barnes OAM for saying that he 'had a ball' playing the recorder at school. The recorder frequently receives bad press, but like any instrument, sounds beautiful when played well. Lake Macquarie U3A Recorder Playing for Pleasure group meets at Toronto on Fridays, and we would welcome anyone over 50 who wants to join (beginners to professional level). Check the website for details.
I reckon a special Australia Day award should have gone to Japan's Scott Neylon for keeping up such a keen interest in home affairs while living so far away.
Now that their Aussie Day protests are over for another year, these professional antagonists can start planning their disruptions to the upcoming Anzac Day ceremonies.
While it is most unusual for Darryl Tuckwell and myself to agree on political matters, his letter ("Tax cuts help those who need it", Letters, 27/1), is spot on regarding the tax cuts. My sentiments exactly. These amendments make perfect sense and will help a lot more people than the Coalition's tax cuts would have. Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley should put politics aside and put the people's interests first.
Silly me. Here I was thinking the former government's stage 3 tax cuts were all about putting more money in the pockets of those who earn over $150,000 and who probably vote for them anyway, and who just might, in turn, donate a few dollars to the election campaign. Turns out, that wasn't the objective at all, they were looking after the lower-paid workers, the ones who might get up to that higher-end wage level in 10 or 20 years. The ones from whom wages were held back for almost a decade.
Yummo snag sangers with butter, a bit of sauce; nothing is better for dinner on Australia Day. Washed down with god's amber nectar.
Paul Murphy ("Preselection a crucial step", Letters, 26/1) telling people what they should do politically. Just wondering if this is the same Paul Murphy from the old Newcastle Alliance (2011 state elections)?
Reg Howes ("Desalination plant must be built to endure", Letters, 27/1), cyclone is not an issue, but sea level rises an inundation, as predicted by those in the know, could be a real possibility.
