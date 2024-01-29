Newcastle Herald
Letters

Harbour swim's steep entry fee excludes many

By Letters to the Editor
January 30 2024 - 4:00am
Australia Day harbour swim a deeper dive for some. Picture by Simone De Peak
I attended the Newcastle Australia Day harbour swim with a refugee friend from a landlocked country. He was keen to swim the harbour of his new hometown, but almost did not make it due to the prohibitive cost of $80 per person to swim from one side of the harbour to the other, a mere 700 metres.

