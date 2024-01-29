Harbour swim's steep entry fee excludes many

Silly me. Here I was thinking the former government's stage 3 tax cuts were all about putting more money in the pockets of those who earn over $150,000 and who probably vote for them anyway, and who just might, in turn, donate a few dollars to the election campaign. Turns out, that wasn't the objective at all, they were looking after the lower-paid workers, the ones who might get up to that higher-end wage level in 10 or 20 years. The ones from whom wages were held back for almost a decade.