Gig guide: What's happening this week in live music in Newcastle

Serial Pest, with Body Melt, Exit Mould, LauraPanic - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sick Of It All (USA) - Newcastle Hotel
Ty Penshorn, with Lady Jane, Zane Penn Band, Luke J Holland, Rock Rapsody - Lizotte's
Lemonise, with Turtle Custard, Rehab Doll - Hamilton Station Hotel
Poltergeist 9000, with Craterface, Saint Loosifer, Glitter Pie - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Wayward Kings - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Royale With Cheese - Lizotte's
Dead Crow - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Congregation ft. Astrodeath, Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Flaming Wrekage, Boudicca, Robot God, Iron Blanket, Rails - Hamilton Station Hotel
Colin Hennerz - King Street Warehouse
Jamie Hutchings, with Mark Moldre - The Press Book House
Baam Bam, with Jamie Hay - Royal Oak Hotel
Brandon Duff, Carnivara, with Spicy Lemons - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Royale With Cheese - Lizotte's
Said Dami, with Stupid Baby, Poltergeist 9000 - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Moving Stills - King Street Warehouse
Chaperone - Hamilton Station Hotel
