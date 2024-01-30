Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Gig guide: What's happening this week in live music in Newcastle

January 31 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bluebottle Kiss frontman Jamie Hutchings launches his new album A New at The Press Book House on Saturday. Picture supplied
Bluebottle Kiss frontman Jamie Hutchings launches his new album A New at The Press Book House on Saturday. Picture supplied

WEDNESDAY

Serial Pest, with Body Melt, Exit Mould, LauraPanic - Hamilton Station Hotel

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.