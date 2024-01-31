Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

La Stazione brings a slice of Italy to suburban Newcastle

LR
By Lisa Rockman
January 31 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef David Griffin, co-founder of La Stazione on Throsby Street at Wickham. Picture by Simone De Peak
Chef David Griffin, co-founder of La Stazione on Throsby Street at Wickham. Picture by Simone De Peak

Take a seat at Wickham's newest restaurant and you might recognise a familiar face in the kitchen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.