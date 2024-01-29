Newcastle Herald
Parts of the Hunter headed for two days of 38 degrees

Updated January 29 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:30pm
A reprieve from the heat has not lasted long in the Hunter, with temperatures expected to reach into the 30s most days this week - hitting 38 at Cessnock on Friday and Sunday.

