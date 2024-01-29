Parts of the Hunter headed for two days of 38 degrees

A reprieve from the heat has not lasted long in the Hunter, with temperatures expected to reach into the 30s most days this week - hitting 38 at Cessnock on Friday and Sunday.
The mercury reached 37 degrees at the Scone Airport weather station on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and 35 at the Maitland Airport gauge by early afternoon.
The forecast for Newcastle is a top of 31 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 on Thursday, 34 on Friday, 28 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday.
Cessnock has expected top temperatures in the low 30s until Thursday. The heat is expected to reach 38 on Friday before dropping to a high of 27 on Saturday and bouncing to a maximum of 38 again on Sunday.
The NSW Rural Fire Service says the bushfire danger rating for the Hunter on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be "moderate".
The BoM initially issued a heatwave warning on Monday, but cancelled it mid-afternoon.
