Woman, child subjected to 18km road rage ordeal at Port Stephens

By Nick Bielby
January 29 2024 - 4:30pm
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture
A driver has harassed a woman and her daughter over 18km at Port Stephens after she failed to let him merge in front of her, with a magistrate calling the man's act of road rage "quite a snap indeed".

