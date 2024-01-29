Newcastle Herald
Why the Jets coach saw red against Central Coast Mariners

By Renee Valentine
Updated January 29 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:15pm
A yellow card was issued to Tiarna Karambasis after Sarina Bolden was pulled back in a clear goalscoring opportunity at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A yellow card was issued to Tiarna Karambasis after Sarina Bolden was pulled back in a clear goalscoring opportunity at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Coach Ryan Campbell felt the Newcastle Jets did not get "the rub of the green with some of the calls that got made" but also conceded they were "our own enemies" in a 2-0 loss to a clinical Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

