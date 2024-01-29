Why the Jets coach saw red against Central Coast Mariners

Coach Ryan Campbell felt the Newcastle Jets did not get "the rub of the green with some of the calls that got made" but also conceded they were "our own enemies" in a 2-0 loss to a clinical Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Chinese striker Wurigumula scored in the fourth minute from close range after the Mariners caught the Jets by surprise with a quick restart following an injury interruption while Central Coast defender Faye Bryson received on-field treatment.
A line ball from Rola Badawiya found Wurigumula in behind Jets centre-back Tash Prior for a first-time finish.
The visitors doubled down in the 72nd minute when an unmarked Paige Hayward met Tiarna Karambasis' pass on the edge of the Jets 18-yard box and beat goalkeeper Izzy Nino at the near post.
The ball looked intended for Shadeene Evans, who was in an off-side position and instead pulled up to allow the pass to find Hayward. Newcastle defenders had stopped to appeal for the off-side.
Karambasis was lucky to stay on the field after pulling Newcastle striker Sarina Bolden back and preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 38th minute, instead being issued a yellow card by referee Bec Mackie.
VAR technology is not used in A-League Women.
"I think that's a red card," Campbell said. "Both goals looked like they were off-side as well.
"The first goal is disappointing because obviously they were playing with one less player and they scored, so that's disappointing from us. We need to switch on and be on top of it.
"Second goal, for me it's a definite off side. She goes to play at it then just before she touches it leaves it and everyone else stops. It's not an excuse ... I still think that we need to do better to create better chances."
The result left the Jets on 17 points and in ninth place but only three points adrift of the top six as they eye Wellington (19 points) in round 15 at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
"Disappointing," Campbell said of the outcome.
"We had enough possession to maybe create more chances than we did. It wasn't our best day at the office in regards to creating goalscoring chances.
"We had a lot of possession without really creating much from it. We just lacked in that ability to go from the middle third to the front third from those ones.
"Central Coast set up well defensively and we found it quite difficult to break them down, so that's something we have to work on for before next week playing against Wellington."
The Jets play three of their next four games at Maitland. They take on Brisbane (17 points) there on February 17 then Perth (22 points) on March 3.
