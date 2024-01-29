Newcastle baseballers vie for Claxton Shield after reaching national final

MINOR premiers Adelaide Giants will have a chance to defend the Claxton Shield this weekend after setting up an Australian Baseball League final replay with Perth Heat.
Adelaide, featuring Newcastle pair Lachlan Wells and Rixon Wingrove, will travel to Perth on Friday and start a best-of-three series before hosting on Saturday. A decider, if required, takes place at West Beach on Sunday.
The Giants and Heat both prevailed in semis, narrowly winning game threes on Sunday night. Adelaide edged out Melbourne Aces 2-1 before Perth beat Brisbane Bandits 5-4.
Earlier results on Friday and Saturday had been evenly split across the two series. Adelaide levelled proceedings with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in game two.
"Baseball is one of those games where we may not be together again after this series, so we're taking it one day at a time, enjoying every single moment, and we're here to win a championship," Adelaide player Josh Altmann told ALB media.
