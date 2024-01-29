Three men assault granny flat resident in home invasion

THREE assailants assaulted a man during a home invasion at Lake Macquarie overnight, sparking a police manhunt.
Officers are appealing for the public's help after they were called to McEwan Street at Belmont South about 10.30pm on Sunday, January 27.
Police were told a 25-year-old man was asleep in a granny flat when a man forced his way inside and woke him up.
Police were told the resident fled but was met outside by another two men.
Officers were told the three men then assaulted the resident before stealing a set of car keys and fleeing the scene.
The 25-year-old man was treated by ambulance paramedics for facial injuries and swelling.
Lake Macquarie police set up a crime scene which was combed for forensic clues.
As investigations continue today, police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
