Kirkwood keen for maiden NSW Amateur Championships on home fairways

MATTHEW Kirkwood will take a winning edge into his maiden NSW Amateur Championships on home soil.
Kirkwood comes off back-to-back success at Belmont Golf Club, which shares hosting duties with Pacific Dunes for the prestigious statewide tournament from Tuesday.
The 33-year-old, a Charlestown junior now playing out of Hawks Nest, claimed both the Lake Macquarie Cup and Newcastle's District Championships at the same venue in recent months.
"I don't mind the course. Obviously I'm a local boy so I know that course pretty well, you've just got to know where to miss it," Kirkwood told the Newcastle Herald.
Kirkwood is scheduled to play his second round at Belmont on Wednesday afternoon, but will start at Pacific Dunes on Tuesday morning.
"Pacific Dunes I'm comfortable with, we've played it a fair bit with pennants and cups over the years. It's like Belmont, when you know where to miss it you can steer yourself around," he said.
Kirkwood hasn't teed up in the NSW Amateur previously.
"Even when I was back competing a lot I never played the NSW Amateur, so this will be my first time. It's something I've always wanted to play, especially now taking golf on again competing wise," he said.
In terms of familiar surroundings, Kirkwood said "I'm enjoying it being at home for sure. I'm looking forward to it and I've got family coming out both days to support. Just want to soak it all in and enjoy it".
Kirkwood is one of 20-plus locals in the men's field, which also includes: Jake Riley (Toronto), Josh Fuller (The Vintage), Hamish Ellison (Newcastle), Charlestown pennants representative Harry Atkinson, the Small brothers - Clayton and Bowen (Maitland), Josh Stig (Kurri Kurri), McEwan Dawson (Scone), Nick Matwijow (Nelson Bay) and Nathan Ekert (Waratah). Max Duffy-Smith and Joe Darcy both hail from Belmont.
Former Big Bash League cricketer Justin Avendano (Shelly Beach) is also listed.
In the women's competition, four-time Merewether A-grade champion Dominique Kelly returns for a second crack at the NSW Amateur after a lengthy hiatus.
"A bit nervous but an exciting week and great to see something of this calibre in our region," she said.
Kelly, 55, is joined in the women's field by local duo Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires.
International entries have been received from the US, Ireland, Scotland, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.
The top performers from the opening 36 holes (stroke) qualify for match play, held at Belmont from Thursday to Saturday.
* DEFENDING champions Toronto and promoted Waratah both opened their men's A-grade pennants campaign with wins on Sunday, accounting for Newcastle (5.5-2.5) and Charlestown (5-3) respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.