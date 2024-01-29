Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Kirkwood keen for maiden NSW Amateur Championships on home fairways

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kirkwood (left) with the Lake Macquarie Cup earlier this month. Picture via Hawks Nest Golf Club's Facebook page
Matthew Kirkwood (left) with the Lake Macquarie Cup earlier this month. Picture via Hawks Nest Golf Club's Facebook page

MATTHEW Kirkwood will take a winning edge into his maiden NSW Amateur Championships on home soil.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.