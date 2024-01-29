Newcastle all-rounder poised to return home for Sabres in T20 Summer Bash

ANGUS McTaggart looks set to continue a jam-packed season when he returns home from Sydney to play T20 Summer Bash for the Sabres at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night.
McTaggart, a City product and former Newcastle representative now at Randwick-Petersham, likely joins his old club for a clash with fellow undefeated side Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
The Sabres, champions of the stand-alone tournament in 2020-2021, are three from three so far this campaign while the Black Roses have won both of their outings.
All-rounder McTaggart has performed strongly during 2023-2024, which led to a Second XI debut with NSW prior to Christmas.
A 10-wicket match in Sydney first grade highlights a total of 40 victims across all competitions. He's also scored three half-centuries, recently reaching a high of 89 in the main XI.
McTaggart was part of this season's T20 title with Randy Petes and captained the club's under-21 group, who lost a Poidevin-Gray Shield semi on Sunday.
Sabres opening bowler Toby Fynn (hamstring) is expected to remain sidelined with injury.
Black Roses welcome back reliable batsman Rahul Bakshi while Mosman's Matthew Calder replaces Shehan Sinnetamby as the marquee.
This marks the last round game for pool leaders the Sabres while the Black Roses are still to face the winless Thoroughbreds (Hunter) on February 21.
Play gets underway at 6pm.
The Kookaburras (Toronto) and Sea Dragons (University) meet at the same venue on Wednesday night.
Next week's fixtures are Whips (Belmont) v Lions (Merewether) and Tigers (Wallsend) v Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield).
POOL A: Rosellas 9; Seagulls, Sea Dragons 6; Flood 3; Kookaburras 0.
POOL B: Sabres 9; Black Roses 6; Tigers, Waratahs 3; Thoroughbreds 0.
POOL C: Pumas 9; Lions, Magpies 6; Whips 3; Rebels 0.
