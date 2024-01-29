A LANDMARK property dating back to 1906 is listed for sale in Paterson.
The Edwardian-style brick building was once the rectory for St Paul's Anglican Church however, it has since been transformed into a grand two-level home.
Set on 2015 square metres at 13 Duke Street, the sprawling property is one the most recognisable in Paterson where it holds a commanding position on the main road into the village.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for sale by expression of interest with Tori Lund and Charlie Lund at The Agency Hunter Valley with a guide of $1.2 million.
"This is actually the second time we have had the pleasure of selling it," Tori Lund said.
"We sold it originally for a couple that did a lot of the initial renovations to it and then a couple from Sydney purchased it."
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in September 2017 for $931,000 by its previous owners who held the home for almost 15 years.
Ms Lund said the property was drawing interest from a variety of buyers including those looking to purchase it as their home or operate it as short-term accommodation.
"It would make the perfect wedding venue," Ms Lund said.
"When we sold it last time we had a lot of enquiries and we have already had a lot of calls about it after we ran a preview of the property about two weeks ago.
"We have had people indicate they would be interested in running it as an Airbnb or as wedding accommodation and an event space."
Period features include French polished Australian cedar joinery, 11-foot high ceilings and a grand staircase.
The ground floor has an entry foyer, formal and informal dining rooms, a drawing room, the kitchen, laundry and bathroom and one of the bedrooms.
The remaining three bedrooms are upstairs along with the main bathroom and a large walk-in-robe.
There are six original open fireplaces throughout the home, while modern updates include a gourmet kitchen with a Spanish tile splashback.
The main bathroom features marble tiles and a clawfoot bath tub.
"The previous owners did a really beautiful job with the renovations," the agent said.
"The bathrooms have that gorgeous Carrara marble and Perrin & Rowe fittings."
Verandas on both levels take in views of the nearby Paterson River.
One of the property's main features is the landscaped gardens, lawns and grounds which include a rustic three-car barn with a loft.
The building holds a long history in Paterson where it was built in 1906 after the former rectory was demolished.
Original cedar from the demolished residence was used in the current building including the skirting and French doors in the drawing room, dining room and master bedroom.
Remnants of the 1840s original rectory sandstone foundations can still be seen in property's garden beds.
The building was used throughout the 1900s as an official rectory accommodating priests and clergymen between 1924 and 1930.
The building was purchased from the Anglican Diocese by former Tocal Headmaster Cameron Archer AM in the 1970s who undertook a 12-year restoration project.
"It is such just so magnificent," the agent said.
"The grounds and the gardens are truly incredible and in terms of position, it's right near Paterson Park so it's just a stunning location."
The median house value in Paterson is $726,000, according to CoreLogic.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday, February 3 from 1pm to 1.30pm.
