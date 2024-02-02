Generous benefits flow from giving to others

Giving provides us with a sense of purpose beyond personal achievements. When you see how your actions can positively impact those around you, your self-esteem is elevated. This added meaning to life also stems from temporarily putting aside our troubles. One of the reasons we can get trapped in the cycle of low self-esteem is being overly focused on ourselves and what we are lacking. By helping others, we gain a wider perspective, the kind that allows us to appreciate that most setbacks aren't as big or impossible as they seem.