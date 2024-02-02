Generous benefits flow from giving to others

February is International Boost Self-Esteem month. In a world that often emphasises individual success and personal achievements, it might be surprising to learn that giving to others is a powerful way to enhance your sense of worth.
When we give to others, our brains release "feel-good" hormones. This positive feeling - known as "the helper's high" - is associated with bonding, happiness and an overall sense of wellbeing.
That sense of accomplishment and fulfilment we get from giving to others provides a natural mood boost that affects self-esteem. A study conducted by Harvard Business School found that giving money to someone else lifted participants' happiness more than spending it on themselves.
Research explains that another reason giving to others may improve physical health and longevity is that it helps decrease stress associated with various health problems.
Giving provides us with a sense of purpose beyond personal achievements. When you see how your actions can positively impact those around you, your self-esteem is elevated. This added meaning to life also stems from temporarily putting aside our troubles. One of the reasons we can get trapped in the cycle of low self-esteem is being overly focused on ourselves and what we are lacking. By helping others, we gain a wider perspective, the kind that allows us to appreciate that most setbacks aren't as big or impossible as they seem.
To reap the self-esteem benefits of giving, grand gestures are not needed. Small, everyday acts can have a big impact.
Tarnya Davis is a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist and Principal of NewPsych Psychologists newpsych.com.au
