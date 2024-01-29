'Masterclasses' go behind the scenes to upskill next generation

Staff from the Hunter's biggest public high school are set to be taken behind the scenes of the Rocky Horror Show, work with a head chef, learn Aboriginal building techniques and sit down with a fashion designer.
The "masterclasses" are all part of an innovative learning program designed to skill up the next generation by having teachers team up with leaders in businesses.
More than 300 teachers from Callaghan College will partner with industry experts on Tuesday, January 30, for the workshops.
Part of the Department of Education's School Development Day, faculties will work with 16 specialists in two-hour masterclasses.
Afternoon sessions will allow teachers to apply their skills and convert what they have learnt into innovative classroom activities.
"This unique learning opportunity for our staff is designed to support the new curriculum, in particular the focus on how we teach," Callaghan College principal Kylee Owen said.
"By partnering with local experts, our staff are exposed to current practices and the associated skillsets that are relevant for our students' success in reaching their goals."
She said the local partnerships would also provide some of Newcastle's leading businesses, community programs and learning institutions with the chance to showcase the growth in career opportunities available for young people in the region.
Callaghan College has more than 2500 students from Year 7 to 12 at campuses in Jesmond, Waratah and Wallsend.
The college thanked the University of Newcastle, City of Newcastle and Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council for their support of the event.
Tuesday's masterclasses include problem solving, production briefing, sustainable hospitality practices, fashion design, community art, short films, inter-generational connections, history, and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.