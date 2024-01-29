Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'Masterclasses' go behind the scenes to upskill next generation

January 29 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Performing arts staff willlearn production skills and go behind the scenes of one of the worlds most famous live musicals, the Rocky Horror Show, currently touring at Civic Theatre. Picture by Simone de Peak
Performing arts staff willlearn production skills and go behind the scenes of one of the worlds most famous live musicals, the Rocky Horror Show, currently touring at Civic Theatre. Picture by Simone de Peak

Staff from the Hunter's biggest public high school are set to be taken behind the scenes of the Rocky Horror Show, work with a head chef, learn Aboriginal building techniques and sit down with a fashion designer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.