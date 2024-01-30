Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Boat Harbour teenager homes in on medal at NSW Amateur

By James Gardiner
Updated January 30 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boat Harbour teenager Amy Squires fired an even par 72 to be in contention after the first round of the NSW Amateur at Belmont golf course on Tuesday. Picture by Kass Rogan, Golf NSW
Boat Harbour teenager Amy Squires fired an even par 72 to be in contention after the first round of the NSW Amateur at Belmont golf course on Tuesday. Picture by Kass Rogan, Golf NSW

AMY Squires hopes to make the most of two rare scenarios when the Boat Harbour teenager guns for the women's medal in the second round of the NSW Amateur at Pacific Dunes on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.