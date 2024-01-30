Boat Harbour teenager homes in on medal at NSW Amateur

AMY Squires hopes to make the most of two rare scenarios when the Boat Harbour teenager guns for the women's medal in the second round of the NSW Amateur at Pacific Dunes on Wednesday.
Squires fired an even-par 72 at Belmont on Tuesday to be three strokes behind leader Sara Thomsen (Wollongong).
The 16-year-old is a member at Pacific Dunes and will also have the luxury of sleeping in her own bed.
"Going into the tournament, my main goal was to make the cut and progress to the match play," Squires said. "Now, coming off a good round, I have hope.
"I know Pac Dunes pretty well and am confident going into tomorrow. There are a lot of blind holes. You have to hit it straight. If you are off the fairway, you may not find the ball. It is such a memorable course. I have played it enough to know where not to hit it. It is also good to be able to stay at home. You don't get to do that very often in big tournaments. I'm excited to see what I can shoot."
Only four women players shot under par. The top 16 after the second round progress to the match play.
Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) is tied for 11th at three over after dropping three shots int he final three holes.
Harry Atkinson (Kurri Kurri) and Josh Fuller (The Vintage) were the best placed of the Hunter contingent in the men's division, tied at 13th after opening with 71s at Belmont. Max Duffy-Smith is a stroke back at even.
Ethan Harvey (Kiama) and Sam Casico (Wollongong) shot 66 at Belmont to lead at six under.
The top 32 after the second round progress to match play.
NSW representative Jye Halls carded the best round at Pacific Dunes on Tuesday with a two-under 70.
It was a tough day for fellow NSW represtative, Toronto's Jake Riley, who had 78 at Belmont to be tied for 88th.
Starting on the 10th hole at Belmont on Tuesday, Squires opened with a birdie and added another before back-to-back bogeys at 17 and 18 to turn even. It was a similar story on the front nine, mixing two birdies with two bogeys.
"I was happy to start with a good round," Squires said. "I haven't been playing my greatest for the past few weeks. I still didn't play my best but it was good to score well.
"My wedges were really good today. I had a few good birdies and a few sloppy bogeys."
