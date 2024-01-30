Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Mayfield's cheapest house set for auction in February

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 2 2024 - 8:31am, first published January 30 2024 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This two-bedroom home at 112 Woodstock Street in Mayfield is listed with an auction guide of $530,000 with Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied
This two-bedroom home at 112 Woodstock Street in Mayfield is listed with an auction guide of $530,000 with Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied

A RUN-DOWN cottage in Mayfield is expected to attract strong interest from buyers when it goes to auction in February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.