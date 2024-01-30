Water safety knowledge key for new Aussies

Many new Australians are non-swimmers, and sometimes have trouble reading signs that are in English. They come from land-locked countries, or countries whose cold coastal waters discourage bathing. They are unfamiliar with the surf, and many have never seen a backyard pool. While sitting on Hams beach, I was approached by a young couple - by their accents, I surmised that they were English. Pointing to the stretch of beach in front of us, he asked: "I notice that there are no waves down here. My girlfriend is frightened of big waves. Would it be OK for us to swim here?" I explained about rips, and pointed the couple back to the flags at Caves Beach.