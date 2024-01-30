Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters

Water safety knowledge key for new Aussies

By Letters to the Editor
January 31 2024 - 4:00am
Water safety knowledge key for new Aussies
Water safety knowledge key for new Aussies

I think that new migrants should be required to pass a test on safe swimming.

