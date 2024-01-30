Water safety knowledge key for new Aussies

I think that new migrants should be required to pass a test on safe swimming.
Unfortunately, with an onset of hot weather, drownings increase as weak swimmers, or non-swimmers, take to the water to cool off ("Rescues put lifesavers on high alert", Herald, 26/1).
Many new Australians are non-swimmers, and sometimes have trouble reading signs that are in English. They come from land-locked countries, or countries whose cold coastal waters discourage bathing. They are unfamiliar with the surf, and many have never seen a backyard pool. While sitting on Hams beach, I was approached by a young couple - by their accents, I surmised that they were English. Pointing to the stretch of beach in front of us, he asked: "I notice that there are no waves down here. My girlfriend is frightened of big waves. Would it be OK for us to swim here?" I explained about rips, and pointed the couple back to the flags at Caves Beach.
I believe that Denis Moriarty's opinion piece ("It's a Brit rich", Herald, 26/1), was a malicious attack on all things British, and not only lacked class, it ignored historical reality.
His article fails to give credit to the many useful things the British brought with them. This includes a political system that has allowed this country to flourish. I suggest that's one reason we are not a republic, as modern Australia has failed to come up with anything better. We have a legal system that is the envy of the world, education was a priority from day one, and our health system is inclusive and very British in its origins.
Whether Moriarty likes it or not, I would be willing to bet he has benefited greatly from all of the above and the many other useful things, too many to mention, that are of British origin.
While it is true that if The Australian Club was to be formed today, it would include women. However, back in those days, there would have been few women business people or woman politicians, and it is the clear democratic right of any organisation to control the demographics of its membership.
To then go on to suggest the British were basically thieves completely ignores the reality of history. A good example would be Rhodesia where Britain left one, if not the best, farming cultures in Africa. How well are they doing now?
Then, to suggest we should ignore major allies when it comes to defence beggars belief. He finishes by ridiculing the British people for voting for Brexit. Now if you believe in big government, as I am sure Moriarty does, the European Union is the place to be. The British people thought differently and, as time has gone on, seem to be sitting comfortably with their decision.
It is also very British to give Moriarty the opportunity to vent his spleen. I once heard it said that to be born British is to win the first lottery of life, but to be born Australian is to win the jackpot. That jackpot has been built on British traditions.
I have little doubt that it was the divisive Voice referendum that sparked business corporations and sporting bodies to begin to force their self-righteous opinion on the population.
Now the referendum is over, they are focusing their grievances on Australia Day, the flag or anything Australian. Even if their demands were met, they would still continue to look in the rear-vision mirror instead of the road ahead. You can't change history, and, unfortunately, the people who suffered from the injustices of the past can't ever be adequately compensated.
The executives of Cricket Australia, Tennis Australia, Woolworths, etc must examine their judgements within their appointed roles.
The NSW Premier and the Prime Minister have condemned the recent Neo-Nazi gatherings with the Premier saying the gatherings were "pathetic and embarrassing".
Lawmakers keep telling us we have the right to peacefully protest and anti-incitement laws exist in NSW and federal legislation to minimise social unrest.
However, our law makers appear not to apply the same criteria to all demonstrations or protests.
Some recent protests that advocated the killing of other humans were loudly expressed and were clearly meant to incite those present. Yet such incitement appears to have been ignored.
Why no action by our lawmakers and law upholders?
Maybe there are votes to lose in one circumstance and none in the other?
Congratulations to the Albanese government for making the decision to give tax relief to those who actually need it most. Government is supposed to be constructive, not destructive like the weak Dutton opposition. They never came up with constructive alternatives. Yes, they broke a promise in order to serve Australians better. A brave policy move.
What the Prime Minister has done in adjusting tax cuts and increasing benefits for lower-income earners is the right thing to do. Couples on $220,000 each per annum who whinge about their struggles are obviously spending what they earn. They should be made to walk in the shoes of a single-wage earner who earns under $100,000. Then they would realise the reality of life.
The International Court of Justice ruling is an exceptional achievement. It does not have to order an immediate ceasefire, but that is the only conclusion that can be drawn. Israel's compliance with that will be directly tested as they need to report on their compliance within a month. There is so much in that judgement that makes it a turning point. The intensification of dubious accusations and distractions will not avail Israel of the imperative to stop killing and to render significant aid.
So the 'Liar from the Shire' is finally leaving politics, and the Opposition Leader has the hide to say the Prime Minister lied to the Australian people. He seems to forget that his party did it for 12 years, and will continue to do so if given the opportunity.
Is it possible to have a city council comprised of citizens devoid of dreams and ambitions of careers in state or federal politics? A non politically aligned group of everyday people? I guess not.
Please tell me the lifting of noise restrictions means that Adamstown bowlo can have bands outside again. Or do the nimbys still have on their Kimbies?
Regarding Broelman's View (Opinion, 29/1). The cartoonist's assertion is that anyone who raised the Australian flag, wore a hat, or indeed celebrated Australia Day, is a bogan. Surely that is drawing a very long bow. Inner-city, woke left at work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.