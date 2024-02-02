Lakeside family living at its finest in modern house 300m from the lake

6 beds | 4 bath | 3 car
Just 300m from the lake's edge, this fabulous family home offers a tranquil, semi-rural lifestyle on almost two acres, enviably positioned within one of Lake Macquarie's most desirable suburbs.
Commanding yet comfortable, expansive yet welcoming, the home spans two levels to offer two separate residences in one, complete with multiple living spaces, two kitchens, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Beautifully presented throughout, highlights include the master suite with walk-in robe and parents' retreat, gym with sauna, gorgeous formal lounge room with combustion fireplace, pool and direct access to South Creek at the far end of the property leading out to the lake only 300m away.
Walk to shops and cafes, or short cycle to connect up to Watagan Cycle track.
The ground floor features open-plan living and kitchen, two robed bedrooms and two laundries (one with internal access and one external).
A modern gym with and sauna also features on this level.
Vaulted ceilings and combustion fireplace effortlessly enhance the formal living room on the upper level.
Open-plan living centres around the gourmet kitchen with gas stovetop and granite work surfaces and flows out to the front balcony and huge rear entertaining deck overlooking leafy backyard and sparkling inground pool.
Parents can retreat to the large master with adjoining walk-in robe, ensuite with shower and bathtub.
Three further robed bedrooms feature on the opposite side of the home, serviced by bathroom with bath, shower and separate WC.
Ducted AC ensures home comfort, while solar helps to keep power bills down. Vehicles are accommodated by a single garage on one side of the home, and double garage and workshop on the other, accessed via semi-circular driveway at front.
Convenient to well-regarded schools, lakeside dining at Warners Bay and Belmont, and major shopping and services within Warners Bay, Lake Macquarie Square and Charlestown Square.
"This is a great family home that could also suit buyers who have a business from home or extended family who need separate space," listing agent Anthony Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"Cherry Road is one of Eleebanas most sought after streets, and this home's location is second to none being an absolute waterfront with Creek access to Lake Macquarie."
