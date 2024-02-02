Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Lakeside family living at its finest in modern house 300m from the lake

February 3 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

61 Cherry Road

6 beds | 4 bath | 3 car

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.