Unmarked police car bursts into flames after crash

AN UNMARKED police car has been destroyed after it crashed in Mayfield and burst into flames on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Vine Street and Crebert Street at about 7.30am after reports the unmarked blue police vehicle and a Holden Rodeo had collided.
The police car burst into flames and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle was destroyed.
Ambulance paramedics assessed two police officers for minor injuries they suffered when the airbag was deployed in the crash.
The driver of the Holden Rodeo was also assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not report any injuries.
Inquiries about how the incident unfolded were under way on Tuesday morning, a NSW Police spokesman said.
Vine Street was closed in both directions and traffic was being diverted after the crash, while police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked at the scene and cleared the crash site.
The road reopened later on Tuesday morning.
