Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Former league star reappointed as Venues NSW Hunter representative

January 30 2024 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former league star reappointed as Venues NSW Hunter representative
Former league star reappointed as Venues NSW Hunter representative

John Quayle has been reappointed as the Hunter representative on the board of Venues NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.