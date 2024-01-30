Former league star reappointed as Venues NSW Hunter representative

John Quayle has been reappointed as the Hunter representative on the board of Venues NSW.
The former Australia and NSW representative rugby league player was appointed to the board in 2020.
He was chosen as representative from the Hunter region, where Venues NSW owns McDonald Jones Stadium and Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground and has commenced planning for the Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct.
Mr Quayle is former chief executive of the NSW and Australian Rugby League, and was the events manager for Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games for the 2000 Olympic Games.
Venues NSW described Mr Quayle as "one of Australia's most accomplished and highly-regarded sporting administrators".
Multiple roles were advertised for the board of Venues NSW in June 2023, as the position of chair and member of the public service were vacant, and multiple members were set to have their term expire in November.
An assessment panel comprised of Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones, Diane Lesson (nominee of the acting secretary, Premier's department) and Axiom managing director Peter Perry shortlisted the candidates.
A selection panel assessed candidates on their skills, experience, suitability and capability. The selection oanel was comprised of International Olympics Committee vice president John Coates AC, Office of Sport CEO Karen Jones and Axiom managing director Peter Perry.
Melanie Hawyes was appointed as public service senior executive, while Stephanie Brantz and was appointed to the board David Tierney to the position of Board.
