Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Council could lift rates by 30 per cent to manage growing debt

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
January 30 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPSC deputy mayor James Burns and mayor Maurice Collison.
UPSC deputy mayor James Burns and mayor Maurice Collison.

COUNCIL rates could go up by at least 30 per cent in the Upper Hunter Shire, however the final decision is more than 12 months away and subject to independent approval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.