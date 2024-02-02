Architectual design in Fern Bay blends with tranquill bushland setting

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary?
This stand-out home in Seaside Fern Bay is refreshingly different with its creative architectural design, prized nor-easterly aspect, and tranquil location opposite hectares of bushland.
The never to be lost bush views give this dual level stunner a real sense of privacy and tranquillity, making it a haven for nature lovers and birdwatchers alike.
Catching your eye from the street with its broad faade and interesting roofline, the interior is introduced by a wide entrance featuring polished concrete floors, and a soaring cathedral ceiling. The stunning island kitchen with butler's pantry is the heart of this home, a hub for gourmet creations and entertaining.
Anchoring this zone is the open plan living and dining area, and separate lounge/home theatre room.
Glass sliding doors open to the covered alfresco entertaining area and low maintenance garden making outdoors gatherings a breeze.
Offering practicality in spades, the master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite is also placed on the ground floor with the additional three bedrooms and family bathroom upstairs.Seaside Fern Bay offers the best of coastal living.
The best part is, it's just a 15-minute drive, or 5 minute ferry ride from nearby Stockton to Newcastle CBD.
Within the estate, discover the convenience of parkland, childcare, and a medical centre.
And when it comes to outdoor thrills, you're spoiled for choice - surf, fishing, golf or 4wd - this address will feel like you are on a permanent vacation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.