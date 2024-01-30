Bushfire scorches national park, section of coastal walk closed

A BUSHFIRE has scorched parts of a national park near Anna Bay after it broke out yesterday and sent smoke billowing towards Newcastle.
The fire on Fishermans Bay Road was brought under control about 9pm on January 29 after a massive effort from firefighters, who were backed from above by a helicopter.
The fire tore through 12 hectares of land before it was held inside containment lines.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) rangers have closed southern sections of Tomaree National Park to the public due to the blaze.
The closure covers all areas north of the Iris Moore lookout and picnic area and all areas south of Fishermans Bay Road at Pacific Street, which includes parts of the Tomaree Coastal Walk.
NPWS has indicated the track is likely to reopen in early February, depending on conditions, which will be assessed.
A NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson from the Anna Bay brigade said people near the fireground could see trees burning and embers today as the mopping up phase continues.
The spokesperson said the local team thanked all other RFS brigades for a "mighty effort" bringing the bushfire under control last night.
There was no immediate threat to homes while the blaze was burning out-of-control, but firefighters were preparing in case there was a turn for the worse, and the flames were seen close to nearby properties.
Communities in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and even as far south as the Central Coast reported being able to smell bushfire smoke and see haze.
An RFS spokesperson confirmed on Monday evening that the Anna Bay fire had generated a significant amount of smoke, which the wind had been pushing to the south west.
