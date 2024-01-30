Meet the wig keeper: 'you know how far you can push the wigs, how far you can't'

It's probably a stretch to say behind every great actor in Rocky Horror Show, there's somebody looking after their head. But it's true.
Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone is that key person backstage, looking after wigs, hair and make-up for the Trafalgar Production nearing the end of its three-week run at the Civic Theatre.
With 35 years of experience as a hairdresser and 20 years working in theatre, Johnstone knows her role well.
Johnstone spent eight years on the stage herself as a cast member for Les Girls.
She knows every one of the 34 wigs in Rocky Horror (this is her sixth time doing the show) personally.
After the show's last season ended in late 2023, Johnstone took all of the show's wigs home with her.
There's 34 wigs on the show, they do get throttled, absolutely throttled.- Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone
"It gives you time to knot things, or put more hair in things, recolour if things are faded," she says during an interview two days before the Civic Theatre show premiered.
"It's like you look after a car, you put it in the garage - it's got to be serviced."
Like every character, every wig has a story.
"Jason's [Donovan, who plays Frank-N-Furter] has just had a whole lot of hair put back into it," Johnstone says.
"The newest one - we've got a new Rocky.
"We just got that made up in Switzerland.
"I've cut it and coloured it and it's ready to go."
If you haven't thought about it, you wouldn't realise how much the wigs go through every night.
"There is a lot of attention to fixing up in between.
"They lie down a lot.
"When Frank-N-Furter comes in, they hit the ground.
"Not just once. It happens a lot.
"You get to know them.
"I toured the last part of [Rocky Horror].
"You get to know them, you know how far you can push the wigs, you know how far you can't."
Of course, Johnstone carries extra hair in her trunk of goodies.
"Yes, you have to," she says. "Sometimes things get ripped out, or get a bit threadbare, so you've got to knot things back in.
"There's a lot of human hair.
"You've got to have your knotting tool out and put hair back in."
Everybody has to do their own hair and make-up in Rocky Horror Show.
However, Johnstone is always there to provide the final look and the last adjustment.
The fastest quick change in the show is Stellar Perry, who moves out of her role as Usherette and into her role as Magenta.
It takes 40 seconds for her to change completely out of one character into another including wig, shoes, and gloves with the help of four crew members (two for wardrobe, one for the wig, and one for the microphone).
Two people in the show appear with their own hair, but you can figure out which two they are.
