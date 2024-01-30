Kalyn Ponga set to bypass NRL All Stars match

Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga won't feature in the NRL All Stars match next month.
The Knights fullback declared on Tuesday that he wouldn't put his hand up for selection, preferring instead to focus on preparing for the upcoming season.
"I'm not," Ponga said when asked if was making himself available for the Maori side, speaking on Triple M Newcastle.
"It's a special game for both cultures and I've been lucky enough to be part of it for three series now, but I just want to focus on the Knights and get myself right for the season."
It is the third time in less than 18 months Ponga has made himself unavailable for a representative team, after opting out of potential Queensland selection last year and for Australia in late 2022 following his repeat concussion woes.
He missed the All Stars game last year following a pre-season calf injury and also skipped it the year prior to focus on his club campaign.
He last played for the Maori side in 2020.
If the custodian had played this year, he was potentially set for a dual with incumbent Maroons fullback Reece Walsh.
But it remains to be seen if Walsh features in the game at all, and for which side given he is reportedly eligible for both the Indigenous and Maori teams.
Ponga reiterated, however, his desire to don a Queensland jersey again in 2024.
"I do want to put myself forward for Queensland this year," he said.
"Hopefully we can have another good season here, I can play Origin and we can go a few steps forward."
