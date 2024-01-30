Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kalyn Ponga set to bypass NRL All Stars match

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Simone De Peak
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga won't feature in the NRL All Stars match next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.