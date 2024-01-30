Newcastle's Jason Sangha left out of NSW side for one-day clash

NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha has suffered another setback in a frustrating summer after being omitted from the NSW side for their Marsh Cup (50-over) cricket clash with Western Australia in Perth on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, who spent his formative years playing for Toronto and Wallsend in the Newcastle district competition, has struggled for runs since the start of the season.
In 13 innings for either NSW or Sydney Thunder, he has scored only 232 runs, of which 78 came in one Sheffield Shield innings for the Blues.
He was dropped from the Shield team in November, before being recalled one game later, and played in only two of the Thunder's 10 BBL games.
Hoping to find some form and confidence with his Sydney first-grade side Randwick-Petersham over the past two weekends, Sangha was dismissed for two in the first innings and one in the second dig by Manly quick Ryan Hadley, a fringe member of the NSW squad.
The right-hander stamped himself as one of the brightest prospects in the country when he scored a century for a Cricket Australia XI in 2017 against an England team whose attack featured world-class bowlers Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.
At the age of 18 years and 71 days, Sangha had become the youngest Australian to score a first-class hundred against England.
The only player to do so at a younger age was Indian champion Sachin Tendulkar.
Since that remarkable innings of 133, the former Australian under-19 captain has shown glimpses of his potential in his 39 first-class matches, 15 50-over games and 32 T20 outings.
Just two years ago, he captained both NSW and the Thunder in the same season.
But his progress has been hindered by injuries and form fluctuations, and while he is reportedly working harder than ever in the nets, the selectors clearly want to see him putting some scores on the board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.