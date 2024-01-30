Newcastle actor enters the Marvel universe with Thunderbolts role

Newcastle actor Geraldine Viswanathan is joining the Marvel universe.
The 28-year-old Hunter School of the Performing Arts alumni from Whitebridge has confirmed she will appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts. She is replacing Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) who has had to withdraw from the film due to "scheduling conflicts".
On Instagram today Viswanathan wrote: "Thank you to my friend @AyoEdibiri for being too booked".
Viswanathan moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to audition for the pilot season.
"I really loved those early days of going to LA for classes and auditions," she told the Newcastle Herald in 2020.
"I met so many wonderful like-minded people and it was clear from the beginning that this is what I wanted to do.
"I think my biggest take away from working with big names is that the 'real deal' people are truly kind and good people. I am yet to work with a diva."
Viswanathan was shortlisted for the 2015 Heath Ledger Scholarship.
Her big break was 2018 comedy Blockers, directed by Kay Cannon, which was followed by The Package, Stan series Miracle Workers, Hala, Bad Education, The Broken Heart Gallery, Rumble, Cat Person and The Beanie Bubble.
Viswanathan also appears opposite Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls, which is due for release next month, as well as Amazon comedy You're Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.
Her younger sister, Indira, has also made waves in the fashion world.
Thunderbolts is expected to hit cinemas in 2025.
