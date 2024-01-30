Mum's heartfelt thanks to teen's rescuers after river rope swing fall

WHEN A Lake Macquarie teenager fell from a rope swing over a river and landed hard on a rock below, his mother didn't know NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads existed.
Now, Kate Ashcroft gets goosebumps just thinking about their amazing work.
The Fassifern woman has given a heartfelt thank you and generous donation to the Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad for rescuing her 18-year-old son from a remote waterhole last week.
Ms Ashcroft told the Newcastle Herald he had gone for a swim with mates at Mulbring on Thursday and they were swinging on a rope swing.
About 4pm, her son tumbled from the swing and fell hard onto a rock in the water below, which severely bruised his hip, back and kidney.
"He was in a world of pain, and because of the location, his mates couldn't physically get him out from where they were without help," Ms Ashcroft said.
They managed to get him into some shade but he was in trouble.
Ambulance paramedics and rescue workers were on the scene within half-an-hour, Ms Ashcroft said.
The Cessnock VRA squad was tasked to carry out a vertical rescue, though the access was not that steep and a full vertical set-up was not needed.
The teenager was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before the volunteers helped load him into a special stretcher known as a stokes litter, and all emergency services at the scene work together to carry him out on foot.
An ambulance was parked in a nearby clearing and took the 18-year-old to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Ms Ashcroft said it was a scary experience and she was so grateful to all the frontline responders, especially those that took time out of their own day to help her son in need.
"They were amazing," she said.
"I didn't even know that these organisations even existed.
"It gives me goosebumps to be honest, just knowing that we've got these wonderful people in the community, who potentially put themselves in danger as well to do these rescues.
"Their service is amazing, invaluable and a real credit to ... the surrounding community."
Her son spent time in hospital before heading home to rest and recover.
She said he was doing a lot better this week.
"Another great team effort by everyone involved, we wish the casualty fast and full recovery," a Cessnock VRA spokesperson said.
Ms Ashcroft and her partner decided it was a no-brainer to make a donation for the team's work helping her son and others, especially after they noticed the group was fundraising for a new heavy rescue vehicle.
"If it's going to help them do their job better, then that gives satisfaction as well," she said.
Cessnock VRA has raised more than $115,000.
The Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad is accredited by the NSW State Rescue Board as the primary rescue unit for the majority of the Cessnock area.
The members of the squad are available to respond 24 hours a day, every day to any emergency incident, and assist other emergency services.
The Cessnock District Rescue Squad has been operating for more than 35 years, and has been affiliated with NSW VRA since 1986.
