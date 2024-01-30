FROM THE ARCHIVES: Shark sightings of the Hunter in photos

IN A week where Newcastle's Nobbys Beach was closed for several days due to shark sightings and a woman was mauled in Sydney Harbour, we are reminded that we that we're not the only ones in the water.
A dig through the photographic archives proves Hunter fishermen and surfers have long had a relationship with sharks, who herald a healthy ecosystem beneath the surface.
Shark researcher Nicolas Lubitz has also visited the region this month tracking bull sharks.
He is targeting juvenile bull sharks that live upstream for the first two years of their life.
The project, which includes all of the major river systems between Cairns and Sydney, aims to gather genetic information from the juvenile sharks that can be used to track their parents along the east coast.
"We have been following about 150 adults that have tracking devices on them between southern NSW and northern Queensland," Dr Lubitz, who recently completed a PhD on movement drivers in sharks and rays at James Cook University, said.
"With the genetic samples (taken from the juvenile sharks) we want to figure out whether they come back to the same rivers to give birth, sort of like turtles do with their nesting beaches."
Hunter residents are no strangers to interactions with bull sharks, with dozens of encounters reported around Newcastle Harbour and Lake Macquarie over the decades.
